KENNEBUNK – William Howard Bolinder, 79, of Naples, Fla. and Kennebunk, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, following a three and half year journey with leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer of the soft tissue.

Born in Brockton, Mass., Bill received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. He enjoyed a long and successful global career in financial services.

Bill is survived by his wife of 22 years, Heather English. He also leaves behind his three children, William (Christina), Kimberly (Ray Yox) and Amy (Jochen Lorch). He cherished his 10 grandchildren, William (Stephanie), Robert, Rose, Alexander (Kimberly), Mackenzie (Christopher), Devin (Matthew), David, Jonathan, Lillian, Martin; and his two great-grandchildren, Natalie Ann Bolinder and Rhys Alexander Owen.

Bill is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Mary McCarthy) of Bourne, Mass. and Tom’s family.

He was predeceased by his parents Frances and Howard Bolinder.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday Oct. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held on Thursday Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, followed by a reception. Interment will be private at St. Ann’s Columbarium. A Celebration of Life will be held and available for livestreaming at a later date at Naples United Church of Christ, Naples, Fla.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Bill’s book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

