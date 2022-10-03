Helen L. Dubuque, 86, of Lyman, formerly of the Wildes District Road, Kennebunkport, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Lodges of Sanford following a period of failing health.

Helen was born July 1, 1936 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Herman J. and Helen Hart Potter, and attended local schools there.

Helen was a fixture on the local docks, working as a sternman for her husband and son on their respective fishing boats. On the docks, she was lovingly known as Barnacle Betty and her husband Richard was known as Captain Danger.

She is predeceased by her husband, Richard P. Dubuque, and two daughters, Donna Jean Archer and Lynn Marie Archer, who just passed away in early September.

Survivors include her sons Richard Dubuque of Lyman and Steven Archer of Warwick, Rhode Island.

Services will be private.

