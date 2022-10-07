GNG Trunk or Treat

Gray-New Gloucester Recreation is pleased to host another Trunk or Treat at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Trunk or Treat is a community-oriented event. Neighbors and businesses volunteer to decorate vehicles in a Halloween theme and hand out candy and other treats to families stopping by. Costumes are encouraged.

Although there is no cost to sign up, participants must register their family for the event at grayme.myrec.com. Register once per family and choose the number of children so organizers can plan accordingly.

Donations to help purchase candy and prizes are gratefully accepted. Those interested in decorating a trunk or donating candy are asked to reach out to Recreation Director Sarah Rodriguez at [email protected] or 926-4126, ext. 6.

Ellen Frankel author talk

New Gloucester’s own Ellen Frankel will discuss her new novel, “The Deadly Scrolls,” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road.

Set in modern Jerusalem among the desert ruins of Qumran, this desperate hunt for an ancient treasure scroll pits a female Israeli intelligence agent against a religious fanatic determined to induce the end of days. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Plans for public land

The public is invited to join the Royal River Conservation Trust and representatives of the Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands to review details of the planned creation of Talking Brook Public Land. This 200-acre conservation property in New Gloucester and Auburn includes the 40-acre Big Falls Preserve.

An engagement session is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the end of Woodman Road. Onsite discussions include an overview of planned new parking, trail reconfiguration, and planned uses. Public input is being sought.

The project is the culmination of efforts by the Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands, the Royal River Conservation Trust, the Fralich family and Norumbega Cider.

Herb House restoration

The next program sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society will be “Shaker Herb House Rehab Plan” to be presented Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road.

Built in 1824, the only existing active Shaker Herb House is part of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village. It has the distinction of being Maine’s largest National Historic Landmark and plans are in the works for it to be transformed into an herb house and cultural center.

The speaker will be Michael Graham, director of the Shaker Village Museum and Library. The program, starting at 7 p.m., will be free and open to the public.

‘Election Integrity’ forum

Does your vote count in Maine? This question is explored by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows who describes the laws and procedures put in place to ensure the fairness of Maine elections during her talk, “Election Integrity.”

The 48-minute video is available for viewing on demand at newgloucester.viebit.com.

Workshop on relief funding

The select board will host a public hearing and workshop on the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government. The hearing will take place at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

