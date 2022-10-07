A recent local news story reported that because of the persistent summer drought, many local farmers had to irrigate their crops even as many wells ran dry this summer. Meanwhile, communities all along the Maine coast are concerned about sea level rise and the challenge and expense of preparing for it. Too little water. Too much water. These are stark reminders that the climate is changing right under our noses, requiring us to think in new ways about our dangerous future. The quality of life here on the Midcoast is under threat.



It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the drumbeat of bad climate news in the press. But we have a choice. Rather than feeling helpless and buried by the gloom and doom, we can be a part of the solution. Action breeds hope. Hope breeds action. We know that burning fossil fuels has to end, and that moving to clean sources of power is the solution. But how, as individuals, can we help?



An impossible task you say? Perhaps. But remarkable progress has been made just recently by Congress. The unexpected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan passage of the Investment and Jobs Act and the CHIPS and Science Act are proof that our government is capable of making big forward strides on the climate issue. Independent experts believe these measures alone will help reduce our country’s carbon pollution by a stunning 40% over 2005 levels by the year 2030.



Just days ago, the Senate voted to ratify the Kigali Amendment, which will lead to the international phaseout of hydrofluorocarbons, gasses used in refrigerants and propellants that are far more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping atmospheric heat. 21 Republicans and 48 Democrats voted in favor.



All this legislation surely would not have passed without the growing national support for climate action from a worried public and the increasing concerns of businesses as well. Our Members of Congress are realizing just how critical the climate crisis has become, and a growing number of their constituents are voters who prioritize this issue over all others.



The science is clear, however, that even more reductions in carbon pollution are needed. With news of floods, drought, hurricanes and forest fires here and around the world, there is no time to waste. In order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, we have to cut our carbon pollution not just by 40%, but in half by 2030. What should we citizens support to accomplish this? At 7 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 11, the Brunswick-Bath Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter and the Curtis Memorial Library are cosponsoring an informative in-person evening detailing the gains made on climate and outlining the needed work ahead.



Jack Shapiro, Climate and Clean Energy Director of the Natural Resource Council of Maine, will speak on the progress of the Maine Climate Council. Peter Dugas, Maine State Coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Portland Press Herald’s Source award winner, will discuss recently passed federal climate legislation and the need for further action in Congress. We will also briefly introduce the innovative work of the Environmental Voter Project. Refreshments will follow the presentations. The public is welcome, and the event is free.



Can we here on the Midcoast help slow sea level rise, conserve and invigorate our local fishing and farming economies and keep some semblance of what we love about Maine in our future? Yes, if we roll up our sleeves, talk to friends about the climate crisis and make sure we are supporting state and federal candidates and policies that will help us preserve this special place we are so lucky to call home.



Sam Saltonstall is Brunswick-Bath Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapter leader, former board president of WindowDressers, and 2021 Winner of the Natural Resources Council of Maine’s People’s Choice Award.

