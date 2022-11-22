Elmer Ernest Warren 1969 – 2022 BATH – Elmer Ernest Warren, Sr. 53, passed away on Tuesday evening, Nov. 1, 2022. He lived with his sister, Lilly-Ann Stevenson when he passed. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sept. 23, 1969. He was born to and predeceased by John Wayne Warren and Shirley-Ann Mank. Elmer was a tradesman and a carpenter and was always tinkering on something. Elmer was predeceased by his daughter, Rochelle Rose. He is survived by his following children, Elmer Warren Jr., Kassandra Ann McLaughlin and husband Justin, Destiny Jones, Ashton Warren, as well as distanced children, Amanda, and Justin; granddaughters Gracie, Alice, and Cora; his siblings Sam L. Warren, Virginia L. Chaput, Lilly-Ann Stevenson, Rhonda Richardson and her husband, Tim; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside interment will be held for Elmer where he will be placed with his mother, and the family will abide by his wishes and not have a funeral but will have a Celebration of Life that all will be welcome to in the future. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Area Food Bank P.O. Box 65 Bath, ME 04530

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »