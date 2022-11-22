James Harvey Groves 1934 – 2022 ROCKLAND – James Harvey Groves, 88, died at Sussman House in Rockport on Nov. 12, 2022, from congestive heart failure. He was born in Somerville, Mass., on Oct. 21, 1934, the son of Linwood LaForest and Jeannette Mary (Swain) Groves. At the age of 5, he and his family moved to Maine and lived in Bath and Woolwich. He was educated in schools in the local schools, attending the one-room schoolhouse at Days Ferry in Woolwich, and graduating from Morse High School with the class of 1953. Following his graduation from Morse High School, he began employment as a surveyor for the firm of Wright & Pierce of Topsham. Between the years of 1957 and 1959 he served in the U.S. Army, being stationed in various places in the United States. In 1967 he started working for the Maine Department of Transportation out of its Rockland office as an engineering technician, remaining there until he retired in 1992. While in the Rockland office, he also spent some time working for various other departments. Having a life-long love of nature, he started at a young age feeding birds around their home in Woolwich. In later years, after retirement, he continued watching and feeding birds around his home and kept a log of the many varieties of birds which visited his feeders. He identified approximately 50 or more birds, including some hawks, which visited their backyards and feeders. Following a gift of a model train set at the age of 3 years, he continued a lifelong love of trains, both full size and scale model size. He built layouts of various sizes, finally realizing a preference of O-scale to all others. In 1969 he married Marlene A. Hinkley of Bath, and they lived there for a year before moving to Rockland. He and his family enjoyed many trips to their camp on Eskutassis Lake in East Lowell where he enjoyed canoeing, camping and fly fishing. Another enjoyment, especially after retirement, was gardening around their home and he kept all of their plants and shrubs well maintained. A member of the Rockland Congregational Church since 1971, he was a member of its Board of Deacons between 2000 and 2006 and was also a member of its Men’s Club and the visitation committee. He is survived by his wife of 53 years; their daughter, Heather Nicoll and her husband James Nicoll of Longwood, Fla.; grandsons Thomas and Jackson Nicoll of Longwood, Fla.; one niece, Pamela Russ and her husband David Russ, of Columbia, two nephews, John A. Greenlaw and his wife Marlene Greenlaw, of Lincoln, and Richard J. Greenlaw and his wife Jean Greenlaw, of Kittery; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and several cousins. A celebration of life service with a reception to follow will be held at the Rockland Congregational Church, 180 Limerock St., in Rockland on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Seth D. Jones presiding. For those unable to attend in person, James’s service may be viewed by clicking on the Photos and Video’s tab on his Book of Memories, and then on the Watch Webcast Link. To share a memory or condolence with James family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home 110 Limerock St., Rockland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Abiding Memorial Fund of the Rockland Congregational Church or to the Humane Society of Knox County 25 Buttermilk Lane Thomaston, ME 04861 or a charity of your choice.

