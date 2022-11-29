Thomas Green 1939 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Thomas was the loving husband of Linda R. Green to whom he was married for 59 years. He was the son of the late Clyde Sr. and Mary S. Green of Maxton, N.C., and the cherished uncle of Melissa “Missy” Green of Boston, and David Green of Louisville, Ky. He was predeceased by his brother, Clyde L. Green Jr. A graduate of North Carolina State University, Thomas had a lengthy career in civil engineering, including numerous infrastructure projects in Eurasia, and was a long-serving trustee of the Brunswick Sewer District. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and retired as a Lieutenant Commander. Thomas loved finding clever solutions for everyday unique problems for his family and friends, and was often called upon by neighbors to lend his hand and expertise in many different projects. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

