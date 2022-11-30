Elaine Trubee AUGUSTA – Elaine Trubee, of Bowdoinham, passed away at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta on Nov. 26, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Born in Long Island City, N.Y., to the late Ester and Arvid Nilsson, she attended Adelphi University and worked in New York before moving to Maine where she met and married her husband of 49 years David Trubee. Elaine and David lived in Augusta for several years before moving to a farmhouse in Bowdoinham which they restored with great care and where they often entertained bountifully. Elaine’s parents moved to Maine in their later years where she and David provided loving care and companionship for several years before their deaths. Elaine worked with victims of domestic violence before taking a job in Maine State government where she worked for more than 20 years. She was dedicated to providing training and development opportunities to supervisors and managers in order to more effectively manage and create more positive work environments for all employees. She was instrumental in creating the Maine Management Service and the Maine Leadership Institute which received national recognition. Elaine’s work made a difference in the lives of many. Through years of declining health, she never showed anger or self-pity and was well-loved and cared for by her various caregivers at the Maine Veterans Home. Elaine was kind, generous, and looked for the goodness in everyone she met. Among those who knew her well she could always be counted on for her sincere interest in listening to and appreciating those around her, sharing her joyous laughter easily, and raising a glass to toast “Skol!” in honor of her Swedish heritage. Elaine is survived by her loving husband, David Trubee; two sisters, Linda Chevalier (Ed) of upstate New York and Beth Nilsson of the Virgin Islands; a family friend Pennie Hale. She also leaves her best friend of 40 years, Laurel Shippee, her husband Pete, and children Matthew and Amanda who were all considered family by Elaine and David. Friends and family are invited to visit 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Maine Veterans Home, 35 Heroes Way, Augusta, ME 04330.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous