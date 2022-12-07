Maine Adaptive Sports seeks volunteers

To the editor,

Interested in making an impact in others’ lives through active participation in recreation and sports? Giving back has never been this fun.

Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation helps children and adults with disabilities develop skills, enhance independence, and provides enjoyment through active recreation.

We are seeking volunteers for programming at Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Pleasant Mountain, and Pineland Farms – both on-snow (Alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing), and off-snow (front desk, photographers, equipment).

Programming starts the first week in January and continues through March. Training occurs primarily in December but will be available during our January-March season.

Our trained staff and volunteers help ensure a safe and positive learning environment for volunteers and participants alike.

Volunteer as many or as few days as you can.

For more information, visit www.maineadaptive.org/volunteer or contact us at [email protected] or 207-824-2440, ext. 0.

In addition to joining a community of folks who love spending time in the great outdoors and love helping others to do so, volunteers have access to deep discounts on gear and clothing and can free ski during your volunteer day when not in an active lesson.

Sunday River

Sunday – Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adaptive Alpine skiing, snowboarding

Sugarloaf

Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alpine skiing, snowboarding

Pleasant Mountain (Shawnee Peak Adaptive is now part of Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation)

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing and snowshoeing

Pineland Farms

Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon

Snowshoeing and Nordic skiing

Glenn Kroll

Portland

