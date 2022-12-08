OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Harry Barton Bailey Jr., 74, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

He was born in Middletown, Conn. on Aug. 1, 1948, a son of Harry Sr. and Hazel (Barton) Bailey. Harry graduated from East Hampton High School in Connecticut, class of 1966.

When Harry was in high school, he began broadcasting in his parents’ basement. His radio waves could be picked up by his neighbor’s radios and this led to his radio broadcasting career.

After high school, Harry went to on to technical school for two years prior to enlisting in the United States Navy.

In 1982, Bart and Astrid started Vacationland Broadcasting in which he owned and operated for close to 20 years. His network included stations WPIG, WHYR, WRED and WIDE. Bart was a mainstay at many of the local trade shows during his radio career.

Bart’s favorite pastime was traveling with his wife Astrid. They enjoyed cruises and trips all over the world, reaching almost every continent. He also enjoyed carpentry; his most recent project was completing a playroom for his grandchildren.

Harry’s greatest joy came with music playing and a house full of friends and family. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased by one granddaughter, Samantha Chantal Bailey, on Feb. 8, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Astrid (Rioux) Bailey; son, Dana Bailey and wife, Wendy and daughter, Chantal (Bailey) Frenette and husband, Ian; grandchildren Hudson and Max; and great-grandson, Gavin.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Harry’s memorial page, leave an online condolence or watch his family memorial video, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

