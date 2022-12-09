MILTON, Vt. – In the late afternoon hours of Dec. 5, 2022 in Milton, Vt., Maj. Robert A. Dries, was called Home to his Heavenly Father whom he loved and served so faithfully.

Maj. Robert A. Dries was born on Feb. 18, 1933, to Henry AIbert Dries and Viola Mae (Thornhill) Dries in Perth Amboy, N.J. ln 1953, Robert entered the School for Officer Training as a member of the Shepherds’ Session. He was commissioned in 1954 and began his ministry as an Officer of The Salvation Army.

Robert married the love of his life, Gertrude HÖhn, on Jan. 19, 1957, and they embarked on a journey of serving the Lord in many different cities and states across the Eastern Territory. Wherever he served, Robert was loved and respected. Robert dearly loved his family, fishing, spending time at the camps in Inlet, N.Y., playing Skip-Bo and speaking to people about the Lord.

Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maj. Mrs. Gertrude “Dolly” (HÖhn) Dries; his children Daniel Dries and wife, Debra (Silva) of Dracut, Mass., Stephen Dries and wife, Deborah (Loewe) of Roxboro, N.C., and Rev. Deborah Mann and husband, Rev. Raymond Mann of Milton, Vt.; his beloved grandchildren Megan (Mann) Baxter and husband Randy Baxter, Michael Mann, Bethany (Dries) Ester and husband Bradly, Zachary Dries and wife Heena (Ladh), Lauren (Dries) Lowey and husband Joseph, and Shannon (Dries) Andrews and husband Mark. He especially treasured his great-grandchildren Truett Baxter, Emmalyn and lsla Dries, and Daylin and Travis Lowey. Robert is also survived by a brother, Ronald Dries and wife, lris of Pittsburgh, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Lillian Madsen and a brother, Howard Dries.

A celebration of Maj. Dries’ Promotion to Glory will be held at the Salvation Army Old Orchard Beach Corps, 2 Sixth Street, Old Orchard Beach on Saturday Dec. 10 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco is entrusted with his arrangements.

ln lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

Salvation Army

c/o Major Daniel Brunelle,

2 Sixth St.,

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

