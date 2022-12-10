WEST WARWICK, R.I. – Michael D. Pacillo, 64, formerly of Richmond, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at his home in West Warwick, R.I.

Born on Jan. 21, 1958 in South Portland, Michael was the son to the late Antonio and Eleanor (Holt) Pacillo. Michael was a graduate of South Portland High School and Southern Maine Technical College where he also served as an instructor for several years.

He was the East Greenwich Wastewater Treatment Plant superintendent for many years, supervising the construction of the new facility in the 1980s. He was later employed by the Professional Services Group in Smithfield and Xylem Inc., specifically working with their Flygt product line.

Michael was active in the Narragansett Water Pollution Control Association, serving as president for several years. He was the recipient of the E. Sherman Chase Award given by the New England Water Pollution Control Association.

Besides his career, Michael was very active in sports. At a young age, Michael took a liking to the Dallas Cowboys and grew to be an avid fan. Oddly enough when Mike and his family moved to Richmond, R.I. he never knew that he would soon be coaching the Cowboys…. the Chariho Cowboys that is. He was a longtime coach and board member and was very devoted to his players. Michael was a Skip Kenyon Award recipient for his dedication and board member.

For several years he coached freshman football at LaSalle Academy. Mike also enjoyed playing softball for the East Greenwich Fireman’s Club and Pollock Law teams and was an avid golfer.

Michael is survived by his two sons, Brian and Matthew; five siblings, Matthew Pacillo, Michelina “Mickey” Callahan, Joseph Pacillo, Tony Pacillo and Ethel Carmoli; his friend, former wife and mother of his sons, Jean Pacillo; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences may be offered to the family and remembrances of Michael shared on-line at http://www.carpenterjenks.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chariho Cowboys Football at http://www.charihocowboys.squadfusion.com.

