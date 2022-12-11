“I’m reading ‘Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases’ by Paul Holes after getting hooked on ‘My Favorite Murder,’ the True Crime/Comedy podcast. I’ve loved reading Stephen King’s books since I was about 11, babysitting alone late at night, or in my bedroom at 2:30 a.m., listening to the stairs creak in our old house. Maybe this explains my love of scary stories, but I can’t watch the same type of movie. I’m behind on King’s latest few books, so they should be added to my pile, but I’ll get to them! Next up in my pile is ‘The Revenant’ by Michael Punke for my book club and Tana French’s ‘The Likeness.’ — SARAH DAILEY, Teen Services Coordinator, Norway Memorial Library

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

