TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Annie B. Douglas passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2022, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Sebago on March 8, 1944, the daughter of Norman and Olive (Jefferson) Douglas.

She graduated from Potter Academy in Sebago and later received her nursing degree and license in the state of Nevada where she lived and worked until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her first child, Matthew Parker; father and mother;, and brother, George E. Douglas.

﻿She is survived by her two sons, James Parker and his wife Trudy, of Twin Falls, Idaho, and David Parker and his wife, Rachel, of Pownal, stepson, Chris Honnon and his wife Angela of Vermont; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Douglas and his wife Cindy of Sebago, and Richard Douglas of Idaho; his son, Jeff Douglas and Heather of Naples.

At Annie’s request, there will be no funeral services.

