PORTLAND – Arthur D. Maria “Artie”, died Dec. 4, 2022 at Mercy Hospital with his family by his side.

Artie was born Sept. 30, 1960, to Arthur Maria and Marie (Dolly Ferrante) Maria. After graduating from Deering High School, Artie worked locally until moving to Washington D.C., where he earned a degree in culinary arts. This allowed him to travel and work in places such as the U.S. Virgin Islands, Florida, Washington D.C. and New York City.

After returning to Maine, he and his mother opened a small sauce company called Bettina’s pasta sauce, named after his grandmother. Artie moved on from there to work at Pat’s Meat Market where he created some fantastic soups and mac ‘n cheese known by many to be the best ever comfort food. Artie was fiercely loyal to family and friends. He often gifted foods that he made to many, which is what made him happy inside.

As his health and mobility declined, he would often engage in long late night phone conversations with some great friends.

Artie leaves behind his sister, Jacqueline Maria of Burlington, Vt. and his brothers George and Chris Maria of Portland.

A special thanks to all of Artie’s devoted friends including, but not limited to, Fooza, Bobby, Wally, Nick and Elliot.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. P and the ICU staff at Mercy Hospital for their wonderful care. No services are planned at this time.

