SACO – Janet Nancy Berry, 75, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022.

She was born in Biddeford on Dec. 27, 1946, a daughter of the late Paul and Rita Boutin and graduated from Biddeford High School.

Janet will be remembered for the enjoyment she had ice fishing, hunting, camping, motorcycling, belly dancing, and going to her and David’s camp in North Waterford.

For many years, Janet was the seafood manager at Shaw’s Supermarket in Saco.

She was predeceased by her sister, Carmen Vigneault; and a grandchild, Justin Cote.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband, David Berry; children Christopher Cote of Saco, Jeff Cote of Saco, Karen Piorotti of Scarborough, and Kevin Cote and his wife Elizabeth of Scarborough; brother, Richard Boutin and his wife Rhonda of South Portland; and grandchildren McKenzie, Jillian and Samantha Cote.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

