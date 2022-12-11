NEW GLOUCESTER – Mary Rose Philbrick, career nurse administrator at CMMC and a Professional Ski Instructor of America, passed away at the age of 67. After more than 18 months of struggle, Mary calmly acceded to metastatic breast cancer, surrounded by her daughters, siblings, and friends.

Born in Farmington on Aug. 11, 1955, to Raymond Harris and Theresa Turmenne Philbrick. Mary, also known as “Mimi,” spent her childhood and school age years in Auburn and her summers on the shores of Mooselookmeguntic Lake in Oquossoc.

For more than 30 years she used her skiing talent to teach others, supervising the ski program for women at Sunday River.

Mary spent more than 40 years at Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston providing specialized nursing care to patients in Emergency and Intensive Care settings; finishing her career as Clinical Quality Review Coordinator. One of her notable achievements was assisting in the development of the Air Med program which treated and transported emergency patients from remote areas to trauma units by helicopter.

Visitation Fortin Group / AUBURN, Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. with words of remembrance at 6:30 p.m.

Full obituary can be found at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210. 207-783-8545.

Donations can be made in her honor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at: nationalbreastcancer.org

