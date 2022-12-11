PORTLAND – On Monday Dec. 5, 2022, Michael T. Carr of Portland, passed away at Seaside Nursing Home, in Portland. Michael was 72.

Michael was the first-born child to Robert and Jeanne Carr of Gray. He attended Governor Baxter School for the Deaf in Falmouth. He graduated in 1969. While he attended and lived at the school, he participated in many activities and sports. He played basketball on the school team until an injury sidelined him. Michael achieved the highest level in Boy Scouts when he earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Michael was an avid sports fan who enjoyed all sports. He was particularly enthusiastic about every Boston team, keeping player and team stats which he was very proud to share. He bowled for many years on two leagues in Portland. He attended many local sports games in the Portland area. He also enjoyed his outings with various groups from the deaf community. He was a walker and would walk a couple loops around Baxter Boulevard as his exercise.

Michael worked at Oakhurst Dairy in Portland. He took an early retirement and continued enjoying his independence until his health no longer permitted it.

Michael had an engaging sense of humor. He loved to tease his sisters and never missed an opportunity to do so. He even got comfortable teasing his nurse, Dee.

Michael was predeceased by his father, Robert, his mother, Jeanne; and his beloved grandmother, Louise Butler.

He is survived by his sister, Janette and her husband Harry, sister, Donna and her husband Bill, sister, Diane; his aunt Judi, uncle Buddy; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Rest now our dear brother, forever in our hearts, love your sisters.

Per Michaels wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral.

