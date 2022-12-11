SOUTH PORTLAND – Ryan Navarro, 50, of South Portland, died Thursday Dec. 8, 2022.

Visiting hours at the Conroy- Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Thursday at 10 a.m. To view Ryans’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous