CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Susan Lea Berger, 79, of Cumberland Foreside, died Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 in Portland after a well fought battle with cancer.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Allen and Arline (Walsh) Brown. She grew up in Madison, Wis., graduating from Edgewood High School in 1961. Susan married John Berger in 1964, wholeheartedly embracing the role of a Navy wife. She and John lived all over the country during his Navy career, eventually settling down in Brunswick after his retirement. It was there that she worked as the Office Manager for Moore Weinrich Architects. When she retired from Moore Weinrich, she was co-owner of the Pane Vino Restaurant in Brunswick during the mid ’90s.

During her life as a Navy wife, she was always actively involved serving on many Wive’s Club committees as well as working with the Navy Relief Society. Homesick, hungry young enlisted men were always welcome at her supper table, and her generous open table policy extended for many years with her children’s friends. After retiring in Brunswick, she continued working with the community in many ways, including providing meals for Tedford Housing. She enjoyed reading, traveling, good food and entertaining, and most of all, shopping for her grandchildren.

Mrs. Berger is survived by her husband, John; her daughters Lee Remick and her husband, David of York, Kristine Berger of Cumberland Foreside and Nicole Bowdoin of Mendon, Vt.; and her grandchildren Sophia and John Remick and Max and Samuel Bowdoin.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yarmouth on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland.

To view Susan’s memorial page or share on online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

