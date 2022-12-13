APOLLO BEACH, Fla. – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Gary Cedric Agger (also known as “Jaja” to his beloved grandchildren and family). Gary passed unexpectedly on December 1, 2022 in his retired home town of Apollo Beach Florida. Gary was born on January 25, 1952 to Janet and Robert Agger in Portland where he attended Portland schools, which is where he met the love of his life, his wife Marcia (Anderson) Agger. The two wed in 1971 and recently celebrated 50 years of a beautiful marriage together. Gary dedicated his life to helping others. A retired Portland Police Officer, Police Athletic League Mentor and Coach, Disability Insurance Fraud Investigator, College Basketball Referee, Multi-Youth Sports Coach, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother-in-Law, Father-in-Law, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Of all the jobs, roles and achievements he fulfilled, he would say that his greatest accomplishment in life was his Family. While Gary left us far too soon, his impact on the community will be felt for years to come. Gary was an exceptional man in every aspect of his life. Those who were fortunate enough to know him, know that he would (and did) give the shirt off his back or his last dollar to anyone in need. A humble man that helped so many, he had an extraordinary ability to connect to people. There are numerous examples and stories of his generosity and acts of kindness – many still untold to this day. Gary led by example and had a saying that ” you are who you are when no one is watching”. He would often travel the streets looking for someone in need of a meal, warm clothes, a person to talk to or someone needing to know that at least one person out there cared about them. Gary was a kind man, a compassionate and deeply caring man who always saw the good in a person. He taught the value of hard work, integrity, doing the right thing and that we are all equal. A huge animal lover, he couldn’t walk by one of God’s creatures without giving it a pat on the head or a kiss on the nose! Gary made a difference in many lives and will be greatly missed. His love for life and his family will not be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife Marcia (Anderson) Agger, his three children: daughter Jennifer Agger ( and partner Greg Collymore), daughter April (Agger) Rogers and son Robert “Bobby” Agger (and wife Katie (Sullivan) Agger); his six grandchildren: Meghan and Jordan Agger (Jennifer’s daughters), Olivia and Lindsay Rogers (April’s daughters) and Josephine and Charlise Agger (Bobby & Katie’s daughters) and his beloved cat Gracie aka Doobas.

The service will be private with the immediate family however there will be a virtual Obituary forum set up through Sun City Funeral Home’s website for people to leave a message for the family. suncitycenterfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Gary would just love for people to pay it forward in any way that would bring kindness to others. We can’t think of a better way to honor

Gary’s legacy.

