BRUNSWICK – James Baker, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022.

James (Jim) was a loving husband to Josephine (Jo) Heister Baker; a devoted father to James Jr., Cynthia, Lisa, Laura, Kelly, and Maureen; and a beloved grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Born in Elmira, NY, the son of John and Frances Baker, he is survived by his brothers Gerry and Larry Baker and his sister Donna Lindhorst. He was predeceased by his brother David Baker and his sister Sandy Westerlund.

﻿In 1959, while stationed at Great Lakes, Ill., Jim met Jo at a USO dance in Milwaukee. 63 years later, they never had stopped dancing. Jim served 20 years in the U.S. Navy; his final tour of duty in 1973 found the Baker Bunch in Brunswick, Maine, where they continued to live following his retirement in 1977.

When asked recently what his “superpower” was, he said without hesitation that it was “love.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 123 McKeen Street, Brunswick.

The full obituary may be found at http://www.funeralalternatives.net, where personal condolences may also be expressed.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that donations be made to:

the Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program at

http://www.mchpp.org/donate