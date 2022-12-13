Robert H. SawyerB1941 – 2022BWESTBROOK – Robert H. Sawyer, 80, passed away on December 9, 2022 after a long battle with Agent Orange Disease. ﻿

He was born December 10, 1941, the son of Robert E. and Adelaide K. Sawyer.

﻿He attended local schools and received his GED while serving in the U.S. Army. He served his country with pride with two of those being in Vietnam. He later went on to get his boiler’s license from Southern Maine Community College. ﻿

Bob worked in the construction field most his life; and, in the later years worked for the Westbrook School Department, retiring in 2008. ﻿

Bob took pride in his family and friends and was known to be a joker. He was a big history buff. One could always count on a contagious smile and laughter when encountering Bob. He truly enjoyed the many years of being Santa for the family Christmas parties. Bob was always one to lend a hand.

﻿Bob is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara (Nadeau) Sawyer as well as his son and hero, Douglas and his wife, Alisha. He also leaves behind some special K’s – his grandchildren, Kaylie, Kaleb and Kelsey whom he adored. ﻿

He is also survived by sister, Carolyn and several special nieces and nephews. ﻿

Bob was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Georgeann Morin and Sharon Marandola. ﻿

Bob has left a mark on all who knew and loved him. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered for his loyalty, kind heart and sense of humor. ﻿

Many thanks to the staff of Mercy Northern Light for everything. A special thank you to Aimee Gallant for your love, care and support. The family is forever grateful for all of you. ﻿

Visiting hours will be 5:00 – 7:00pm on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street. ﻿

