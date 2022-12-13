Two state senators – a Republican and a Democrat– are expected to unveil a proposed amendment Tuesday afternoon to try to break a stalemate over a $474 million emergency heating and energy assistance package.

Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, and Sen. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth, plan to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to announce details of the amendment.

Helping Mainers cope with high heating and energy costs emerged as one of the top issues of the last campaign cycle, but Senate Republicans last week voted block a proposal that Democratic Gov. Janet Mills had negotiated with legislative leaders from both parties.

The proposal included a round of $450 checks to individuals earning up to $100,000 and $900 checks to married couples filing jointly earning less than $200,000. The proposal also included $50 million for home heating assistance and $21 million for emergency housing assistance to prevent evictions.

The emergency measure needed two-thirds support in both the House and the Senate. House Republicans joined Democrats to approve the proposal by a 125-16 margin on Wednesday, the first day of the 131st Legislature. But Senate Republicans blocked the proposal, with all eight members present, including Bennett, voting against it and five members absent.

Mills had agreed to increase income limits for the direct payments by $25,000 for individuals and $50,000 for married couples filing jointly at Republicans’ request.

Advertisement

Grohoski was the only Democrat to support a Republican proposal to send the package to a public hearing before casting votes. After that proposal failed, she voted with other Democrats to approve the bill.

Senate Republicans withheld support, because they wanted to hold a public hearing on the proposal. Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said that was impractical, given the immediate need for assistance and the fact that new legislative committees wont be established until later this month, pushing any hearing into January.

Meanwhile, Mills is taking limited executive action to help Mainers.

In a news release last week, Mills announced that she was distributing additional heating assistance to low-income Mainers by having the Department of Health and Human Services provide one-time payments of $500 to about 13,000 households with someone aged 65 or older. That assistance is set to begin this week, her office stated.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Bill to provide heating aid and relief checks unlikely to pass before January

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: