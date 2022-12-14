PORTLAND – Gray A. Cabaniss died on Nov. 30, 2022, after a life-long battle with chronic pain. Gray was born in Baltimore, Md. to Agatha A. Cabaniss and Joseph T. Cabaniss.

He lived in Portland and spent his youth on the Island of Islesboro where he attended middle school and spent every summer of his life. He attended Northfield Mount Herman, the New England School of Broadcasting, and the University of Maine. He had an online business called Agatha & Louise.

In 2000, Gray married his wife Persephone in his parent’s home on Islesboro, surrounded by their families, and then again in Falmouth to celebrate with all their dear friends. It was a marriage filled with happiness and deep devotion to one another. In 2004 they welcomed their daughter Posie Elizabeth who was the joy of his life. Gray was a devoted and caring father who was happiest spending time laughing, listening to music, talking about life, and eating ice cream with her. He told her he was proud of her and loved her every single day. Gray was also a dog person, and deeply loved his dogs Breeze, Gilkey, and Bailey.

Gray was a people person and could always be counted on for a great story and a heartfelt laugh. His close friends ranged in age from 7 – 87. He found something fun in everyone he met, and he brought that fun out in them. He was a true gentleman, and he expressed kindness to everyone he met. Gray always thanked people; he wanted them to know he appreciated them and he wanted them to feel loved. Although Gray suffered from debilitating chronic pain, many people never knew. When you met Gray, you met his wonderful personality, not his physical pain.

He is survived by his wife Persephone; daughter Posie; in-laws, Marjorie and Peter Mills; brother-in-law Ian Mills, his wife Nikki, and son Macalister, and his brother Turner, his wife Amy, and daughter Avery; as well as a vast network of family and friends who loved him dearly.

Memorial donations may be made to the Center for Grieving Children, Islesboro Health Center, Islesboro Community Fund, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, and Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk