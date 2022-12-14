WELLS – William “Willy” McCabe, 75, of Wells, beloved husband of Sharon (Staszko) McCabe, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born on November 30, 1947, to the late Robert and Lenore (Thoms) McCabe. Willy grew up in Manchester, Conn., before moving to Windsor Locks, Conn. and eventually moving his family to their happy place in Wells upon his retirement.

William was employed in Windsor Locks by UTC for 39 years. Starting as a plumber, adapting, learning, and finishing off his career assembling jet engine starters.

Willy will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, beautiful smile, perfectly timed jokes, and obsessively clean cars. Never shy to strike up a conversation, Willy made new friends wherever he went.

Throughout the years, Willy, Sharon, and Glen could be found traveling around the U.S. in their RV with a loyal pup in tow.

Eventually, settling on the location, they loved most, near the marshes of Wells. Willy enjoyed showing family and friends the beautiful sites of Maine, his favorite restaurants, and all the driving shortcuts to get around the traffic jams!

Willy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon, his stepson, and buddy Glen. Willy also leaves behind his brother Robert and his wife Mary, sister Patricia Perry and her husband George, Sister-In-Laws Sandra Oliver and her husband Robert, Rosemary Gifford and her husband Harry, Gloria Clark and her husband Christopher, many special nieces, and nephews, and too many friends to count.

Family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories and stories at a memorial service to be held 1 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd, Wells.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Willy’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd. Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Willy, donations can be made to The Special Olympics 525 Main St D, South Portland, ME 04106; an organization that encourages the growth and strength of individuals with intellectual disabilities – something Willy did every day with his beloved son Glen.