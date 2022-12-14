LEWISTON – Theresa P. Moody, 95, formerly of Lewiston, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Highlands in Topsham.

She was born January 20, 1927 in Wilton the daughter of Phillip and Margaret (Legere) Perry.

Theresa worked at Worumbo Mill in Lisbon Falls and other local mills until retiring in the early 1990’s.

Theresa is survived by two children Timothy Moody and wife Ann and Cynthia Hagan and husband Mark; four grandchildren Timothy Moody, Jr., Heather O’Dwyer, Cynthia Hagan, and Marc Hagan; two sisters Josephine Biron and Clara Glendening; three brothers Arthur Perry, Meddy Perry, and Roland Perry.

She was predeceased by her husband Harlan Moody, a daughter Linda Jayne Moody, and a granddaughter Lisa Hagan.

Fortin/AUBURN Visitation will be held 10:30 – 12:30 Friday, December 16 at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street, Auburn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m., Friday, December 16 at the Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon Street, Lewiston.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to All of the Staff and Residents of Highlands for making her stay so enjoyable.

