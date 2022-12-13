DRESDEN – Ethan Bibber-Alexander, 27, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in Brunswick on June 15, 1995, the son of Omer Alexander and Diane Bibber.

Ethan started his schooling at West Harpswell Elementary, then moved on to Woolwich Central School, and was a 2013 graduate of Morse High School. He attended Loring Job Corps where he received his certificate in Computer Networking.

Ethan worked as a technical support representative at SaviLinx and then Nextiva. He loved talking about his work and truly enjoyed helping people all over the world from the comfort of home.

Ethan also enjoyed immersing himself in online and tabletop gaming communities; most notably at the Magic: The Gathering table. From commander to draft, Ethan always brought creatively crafted game play. His decks and strategies were always thoughtful, thematic, and often oppressive to play against. However, even if there was no hope for the competition, the games were never lacking laughter from his dry and intelligent wit.

Surviving Ethan is his loving mother, Diane Bibber-Oden, and stepfather, Bryan Oden, father Omer “Jimmy” Alexander; brother Bobby Darling, sister Sarah Campbell and her husband Taylor Peck-Moad, and sister Rachel Hall and husband Kevin Hall. Ethan is also leaving behind nephews Harlow Rose, Nolan Hall, and Owen Hall, who loved their gentle giant uncle and will miss him greatly.

Ethan was an introspective, kind soul, who had a quiet presence and hard-won smile. His loss has left a deep void in the lives of his family.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com