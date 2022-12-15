BRUNSWICK – Edwin Joseph Allen, Jr. “Ted”, of Brunswick, died on Dec. 10, 2022.

Ted was born on May 20, 1938, to Edwin J. Allen and Margaret Louise Fernald Allen of Pittsfield, Mass. As a youth, he was fascinated by all things nature and science, exploring the woods and skies of Berkshire County. He graduated from The Hotchkiss School in 1956, from Yale university in 1960.

After completing a two-year fellowship in China Ted began a doctorate in Anthropology at Columbia University. In 1963, he wed the (late) Ann Lowell of Portland, Ore., teaching Anthropology at the University of Washington and Western Washington University.

Returning to the east coast in the 1980s, Ted met and married Barbara Bean of Framingham, Mass. in 1985. Over the course of 18 years they resided in Worcester and Somerville, Mass. Ted worked for Katy Gibbs as an instructor in Boston, Mass., as an administrator for Neighborhood Health Plan in Dorchester, Mass. and retired from the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health before moving to Brunswick in 2003.

Upon retiring Ted immediately immersed himself in the community. As an avid birdwatcher he would lead groups early Saturday mornings to his favorite birding sites.

His interest in all things nature was fulfilled as a volunteer at Midcoast Senior College, leading courses in astronomy, science, and nature. His talent in writing was expressed in his family anthologies and his anecdotal autobiographies. He served on the board of Merrymeeting Audubon and volunteered with Baxter State Park. His concern about the planet led him to a simple life with attention to the management of the forests, recycling and conservation. Barbara became involved with an art group, exhibiting and creating art celebrating nature making them a tour de force in the community. Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot of marsh land in Georgetown, they erected a tiny building and would camp on the land, exploring the marshes, canoeing and painting. Ted engaged with the Georgetown Historical Society volunteering to catalogue numerous documents.

When he wasn’t tracking the chimney sweeps in Brunswick, or leading “forced marches” (hiking trips) he and Barbara hosted and cooked fantastic meals celebrating each other, friends, the seasons and observing special events and holidays including Chinese New Year, prepared by Ted.

Ted was instantaneously loved by all who knew him for his charming, outgoing, engaging personality and his endless generosity. The breadth and depth of his knowledge on countless subjects was boundless as was his voraciousness as a reader.

He is survived by his devoted, loving wife, Barbara; beloved siblings George Allen of Richland, Wash., John Allen of Broomfield, Colo., and Marcia Cole, of Newberry, S.C.; and sons Timothy Blake Allen and Richard Lowell Allen.

A memorial will be held in May to celebrate Ted’s life.

In lieu of flowers or gifts Ted would love any donations to be made to

The Nature Conservancy

(nature.org/maine) or

Wolf’s Neck Sanctuary

(wolfesneck.org)