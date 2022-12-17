BUXTON – Constance Gloria Morehead, 81, of Oakwood Drive, Buxton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Connie was born on May 25, 1941, to Russell and Peggy Lowe in Bangor.

After Connie graduated from Winterport High School in 1959, she went on to work at the Bangor Daily News as a distribution clerk.

At 20, Connie was married to Franklin B. Morehead on June 23, 1961. They went on to have three children, Stephanie, Franklin Jr., and Gregory.

Connie relocated to Wiscasset Maine in 1963 in order for her husband to take a teaching position at Wiscasset High School. Shortly after their move, Connie accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior through the ministry of Pastor Carl H. Stevens and the Woolwich Baptist Church.

Her Love for the word of God drew her to study and ministry to women.

In 1975, Connie relocated to Buxton so that Frank could teach in a Christian day school as a math and science teacher and headmaster.

Her life revolved around her family, church and her faith. For almost 50 years Connie continued to develop her biblical convictions that she applied in ministering to women in the church through small Bible studies, counseling, and seminars.

Connie loved to laugh and had a bit of a penchant for good natured teasing. She will be missed for her heart of unconditional love and sincere caring for all who were blessed to know her.

Connie was predeceased by her parents Russell and Peggy Lowe; and her brother, Richard Lowe.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Morehead; her brother, Russell Lowe; her daughter, Stephanie and husband Peter Hatfield with grandchildren Cassandra and Steven with great-grandchildren Jaedyn and Owen; her son, Frank Morehead Jr. and wife Eileen with granddaughter Colleen and husband John Chesebrough and great-granddaughter, Eleanor; her son, Greg Morehead and wife Melissa with granddaughter Ainsley.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Rd. Gorham ME, 04038 on Sunday Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Connie’s church missions fund with Grace Bible Church.