FREEPORT – Victor Alan Fraser, 47, of Freeport, departed his earthly life on Dec. 9, 2022.

Victor was born on Oct. 21, 1975 in Lewiston to Roland and Evelyn Fraser. Victor lived his younger years being the cute little boy he was, always having fun. He was part of the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He enjoyed training in Karate; swimming at Winslow Park in the summer time; visiting family with his mom and sisters every summer in Northern Maine and Canada; traveling on the weekends with his dad to gun shows all over the Northeast. He enjoyed playing outdoors with his family pets, cows, dogs, pigs, chickens and more.

After Victor graduated from Freeport High School in 1995 he went into the U.S. Army. After an Honorable Discharge, he returned to the Freeport area. As time passed he found his final work position at Elmet Tech in Lewiston. He enjoyed advancing with Elmet, and the friends he made over all the years he was there.

On March 19, 2009 Victor was blessed with his daughter, the joy of his life, Victoria Allison Fraser.

Victor had several hobbies that kept him busy. From NASCAR to working on vehicles. He was an avid fisherman, where there was water, you could find him. His love of hunting would take him on yearly trips up north bird hunting with his dad. Come hunting season he could be found driving the roads of Durham, Pownal and Freeport, watching out for his next hunting spot to harvest his deer for the year. You could usually find him riding the back roads either hunting or talking about life with his best friends Tony Golding and Travis Mains. They were like brothers to Vic.

Victor loved to maintain his many varieties of berry bushes and peach trees to harvest and make jams every year for his family and friends. He took on in the footsteps of his dad, tapping the backyard trees to make maple syrup in the spring. He was a blessing, always there for you if you needed a hand with anything, no matter who you were.

Victor was predeceased by his dad.

He is survived by his loving mom of Freeport; by his sisters Michelle Fraser of Rochester, N.H. and her partner Tobiah, his sister, Danielle Fraser of St Agatha, and his sister Bonnie Fraser Thurber and her fiancée Jamie Baughn of Yarmouth; as well as so many aunts and uncles’ so many cousins; and his nieces and nephews John and Katherine Richard and Brynn and Brooks Thurber.

Today this world is missing a precious soul, and God has gained an angel. We will love and miss you to pieces till we meet again.

Services will be held on Monday Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude’s in Freeport. Burial will be in the spring, to be announced.

We will be making a memorial book, this will include any words or memories you share of Vic on the Lindquist site under his obituary. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Fraser family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Victor’s name to the Maine Wildlife Park

in Gray.

