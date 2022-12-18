FALMOUTH – Diane passed away peacefully after a long bout with Alzheimer’s Disease in the Ocean View Legacy Care Unit in Falmouth on Dec. 11, 2022. She is now finally with her lifelong sweetheart, Richard O’Keefe, her parents Marcus and Julia, and her sister, Joan

Diane was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Yonkers, N.Y., the youngest of two girls. She was raised there in Yonkers, N.Y., graduated from Gorton High School in 1953 and proceeded to complete undergraduate studies at Mount St. Vincent College and master’s and doctoral work at St. John’s University in New York.

Diane was a librarian and maintained Library Science skills through her career culminating as the head librarian for the Yonkers, N.Y. School District. She was fantastic around kids – particularly with her patience and perseverance. Diane could tell many, many stories of her time in the school district there and all of her encounters.

One of her more fortunate life encounters was on Jones Beach when a gentleman, Richard O’Keefe, was passing by and asked her for “a light”. Her mother was there as well, but Richard was encumbered with the gift of gab that resulted in more than 60 years of Diane and Richard being together in nearly every hot spot available in New York City, N.Y. Richard dedicated his life to Diane’s safety and well-being. They were together at Ocean View until Richard’s passing in May of 2019 and with the onset of Diane’s Alzheimer diagnosis.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents Marcus Bartholomew Cronin and Julia (Wang) Cronin; sister, Joan; and lifelong companion, Richard O’Keefe.

She is survived by her nephews William, Paul, Mark, and Geoff Hastings, along with niece, Julie.

Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to his caregivers at Legacy Memory Care in Falmouth, and at Falmouth House Assisted Living as well, for their round-the-clock loving care. They created an incredible, stable, peaceful, and warm loving environment for Diane in her final few years.

Diane will be interred at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hastings on Hudson, N.Y.

