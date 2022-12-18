GILBERT, Ariz. – Martha Wilson, 86, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 in Gilbert, Ariz.

Martha was born in Clinton, Maine to Marybelle Wright Griffith and Linwood Griffith. After graduating from Northbridge High School in Whitinsville, Mass., Martha completed a secretarial program then worked at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.

In 1958 Martha met Warren Wilson at her aunt’s farm in Benton, Maine. They were married for 55 years, from 1959 until Warren’s death in 2015. Martha and Warren had three children, Lynn, Ellen and Michael, and raised their family in Falmouth. Martha worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Grossman’s and finished her career at Health Source in Yarmouth. Along with raising her children, Martha enjoyed gardening, baking, ceramics, pottery, and card games. She had a wicked sense of humor and was a cutthroat poker player when M&Ms were at stake. Martha was a great cook known for her homemade preserves, donuts, bread and Christmas cookies.

﻿Martha was predeceased by her husband, Warren, brother, Daniel Griffith, and parents, Marybelle and Linwood Griffith. She is survived by her children, Lynn Wilson of Bethel; Ellen Wilson-Chester and her husband Rick Chester and son Cody of Gilbert, Ariz.; and Michael Wilson and his wife Carolyn Graney and children Thomas and Yenenesh of South Portland.

﻿A small service was held with family in Arizona. An interment service will take place in Clinton, Maine in summer 2023.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous