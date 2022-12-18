WINDHAM – Paul Joseph Burrows, 84, of Windham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle of declining health at Maine Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Paul was the son of Janet (Dinsmore) and Phillip Burrows of Westbrook. He attended Westbrook Schools and worked at the former S.D. Warren Company for 37 years, retiring as receiving supervisor in 1993. After retiring from the mill, he also worked for Globe Security at the Portland Jetport for five years. He served in the National Guard Reserve for eight years. He was an original volunteer firefighter for the East Windham Fire Department.

On Feb. 28, 1959, he married the love of his life, Judith A. MacDonald of Windham. They shared 63 wonderful years together raising their children-Paul, Jeanie, Lisa. They enjoyed many trips together traveling the U.S. and made many friends.

Paul’s favorite pass time were fishing, hunting, and keeping his yard meticulous. Their camp on Panther Pond in Raymond was a special gathering place where the family has many wonderful times.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many, especially his life-long buddy, Dick Mitchell, in which Dick always called him “Bubba”.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brother, Phillip Junior.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; son, Paul (wife Brenda) of Gray, daughters Jeanie Grovo of Scarborough, Lisa (husband Frank Moulton) of Windham; four grandchildren, Joshua (wife Laura), Jacob (wife Michalah), Kayla (husband Charles), and Christopher; seven great-grandchildren, Jedidiah, Isaac, Piper, Hadlee, Colton, Sadie, and Hudson.

The family would like to thank Maine Medical Center and New England Cancer Center for their compassionate care. Thank you to James MacDonald (wife Judy) and Flora Woodside for all their assistance.

Private burial services will be held in the spring.