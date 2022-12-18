PORTLAND – Priscilla C. Scala, 92, a longtime bookkeeper whose primary focus was raising her children after the sudden death of her husband, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Portland.

Mrs. Scala’s life was one of hard work, overcoming great obstacles and perseverance.

A lifelong Portland resident, she was born on Park Avenue, the third of four daughters of Lucien Vaillancourt Carignan and Antoinette Leriche Carignan. She grew up in Libbytown and attended West School and Cathedral High School, where she formed lifelong friendships with many of her classmates.

As a young woman, she was working in the business office at the Burnham & Morrill baked bean plant where she met her husband, Louis Scala. They were married in 1950 at St. Dominic’s Church and settled in East Deering. She was a French girl in an Italian neighborhood.

After the birth of her son, Rick, in 1951, she became a stay-at-home mom. When her second son, Joe, was born in 1954, she faced extreme hardship with the open-heart surgery and subsequent health issues of Louis. Two daughters came along, Anne in 1957 and Mary in 1963, and then Louis died of heart failure in 1964.

Faced with being a single mother at 33, she narrowed her focus to the raising and providing for her children. Her first job as a single mom was with the Portland School Department, and she was in the group of the first 10 teacher’s aides ever hired by the city.

Working at Hall School, she was lucky to have the same school vacations and summers off as her children. Her next goal was to take driver’s education and get a driver’s license. These accomplishments allowed Mrs. Scala to successfully raise her children alone, and with great personal sacrifice and frugality.

Mrs. Scala always stressed the importance of getting a good education and of plain old hard work. She was extremely proud that her four children attended college.

When her children were older, she transitioned back into the mainstream work force, working in business offices.

Her last job was as chief payroll clerk for the Guy Gannett Publishing Company, where for 15 years she ran the payroll for the more than 700 employees of the Press Herald, Evening Express and Maine Sunday Telegram, where she was highly regarded and well known by all the employees as the one who hand delivered the paychecks to each department every payday. She was always good with budgeting because she had to be, and she excelled in the capacity of managing the newspaper payroll.

During her retirement she enjoyed flower gardening, and going on bus tours with her sister, Rita, and her two daughters, Anne and Mary. She also reconnected with her friends from Cathedral High School, and enjoyed monthly luncheons for 25 years. She maintained phone contact with the last few remaining Cathedral friends right to the end.

Survivors include her sons Richard and his wife, Janet, and Joseph and his wife Mary, daughters Anne Nordstrom and her husband Jeffrey, Mary Rombalski and husband Ed; grandchildren Tony Scala, Joseph Scala and wife Lindsay (Rowe) Scala, Daniel Scala and fiancé Kaysey Grard, Alan Nordstrom and Ellen Nordstrom, Benjamin Rombalski and Nicholas Rombalski; great-grandchild, Jack Scala and his expected-any-day brother; her sister, Doris Cyr; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

The Scala family would like to extend thanks to all who have supported her at the end, including the wonderful staff at Compassus Hospice, especially Lynn Dipietro, and the compassionate and professional caretakers at the Cedars of Portland.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 20, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 11 a.m., Dec. 21, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. in Portland. Burial will follow in Old Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

