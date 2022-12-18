SCARBOROUGH – Richard A. Johnson, 82, of Scarborough, died peacefully at his home at Piper Shores on Thursday Dec. 8, 2022.

Richard was born in Portland on April 14, 1940, the son of Arvid and E. Frances (Wing) Johnson. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Cheverus High School. He went on to graduate from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia and later from Boston College with his master’s degree in Social Work. He married Sheila DeCoteau in 1969.

Mr. Johnson taught at York Middle School for a few years but ultimately became a counselor for York County Counseling Service after earning his master’s degree. As a counselor he helped children and their families heal. His gentle nature and playful disposition led many of his young clients to call him “Mister Rogers”. Richard retired in 2006.

When he wasn’t working, Richard enjoyed woodworking and spending time at his cottage on Hancock Pond in Denmark. He was founder and president of the Hancock Pond Association and also volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Portland.

Richard was predeceased by his brother-in-law, John DeCoteau.

Richard is survived by his wife, Sheila; his siblings Barbara Zwicker and her husband, Charles of Ottawa, Canada, Jan Ferry and her husband, John of Portland and Scott Johnson and his wife Cheryl of South Carolina; his sister-in-law, Linda DeCoteau Toia of Pennsylvania; along with several nieces and nephews who dearly loved him.

Richard left an indelible mark on this world, his community, and family, leaving all of us the better for having known him. He was a guiding light, a polestar by which to navigate, and his memory remains so, leading us to the best of ourselves.

Richard’s life will be celebrated with a private service at a later date.

Sympathy may be expressed in the form of memorial donations to the

Hancock Pond Association,

P.O. Box 856,

Denmark, ME 04022 or

Sweetser Mental Health,

50 Moody St.

Saco, ME 04072-0892

