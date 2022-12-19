Thanks to police

On a cold Dec. 15 morning, the Scarborough Police, and many who serve in the Town of Scarborough, met at Memorial Park to remember the loss of my husband, Jim Durant, who perished at an accident scene while volunteering for VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service.) on Dec. 15, 2006.

I would like to express my heart-felt gratitude and thanks to the Scarborough Police who currently serve and those retired, and all those friends who attended the memorial service for my late husband.

Many thanks to those who did readings, sang, played taps and were honor guards.

The touching service served as a comfort and healing for the Durant family.

In gratitude,

Janine Durant

Scarborough

