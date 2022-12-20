The American Red Cross asks donors to give blood or platelets over the holidays. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood: regular donors away on holiday, seasonal illness and inclement weather.

It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have blood through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment with the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling (800) RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Upcoming donation opportunities:

Tuesday

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland

Noon to 5 p.m., Central Fire Station, 271 North St., Saco

Noon to 5:30 p.m., Saint Marthas Church, 34 Portland Road, Kennebunk

Wednesday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St., Freeport

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Old Orchard Beach Town Hall, 1 Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland

Noon to 5 p.m., North Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Dr., Windham

Thursday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Masonic Hall, 166 Harrison Road, Route 117, Bridgton

Friday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Masonic Lodge No.8, 65 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Auburn Mall, 550 Center St., Auburn

All who give blood through Thursday will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and those who donate from Dec. 16-Jan. 2, 2023 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

