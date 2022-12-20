community meals

FRIDAY
Souper Supper, includes soup, breads, salad, desserts and beverages, served at table. 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church,
43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. Masks are requested except when seated. Contact: 781-3366.

