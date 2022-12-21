FALMOUTH – Dr. Jan Carl ter Weele, of Falmouth, passed away Monday Nov. 21, 2022.

Jan started life in Groningen Holland on March 22, 1935. After escaping Holland during World War 2, Jan went on to graduate from Pomfret School, Princeton and finally his Doctorate in education from Harvard.

Jan started his career in education In Holmdel, N.J. as superintendent and retiring from the Blue Hill Maine school district with stops along the way at Lake Region school district and the International School of Geneva Switzerland.

Upon his return from Geneva, Jan went to work for Governor John McKernan’s administration as deputy director of economic and community development. When Jan finally retired, he hung up his education cap and picked up a paint pallet and never looked back. He became a very accomplished artist with shows around the world. His paintings can be seen at (Janterweele.com)

Jan is predeceased by father, Carl Fritz ter Weele and mother, Margery Crane ter Weele; and a younger sister, Feneke Ge Joslin.

Jan leaves behind a son, Carl M. ter Weele; his longtime companion, Motoko Schoening and former wife, Anne ter Weele.

Arrangement made by Jones Rich Barnes Funeral Home.

To honor Jan’s life it is s asked that that you encourage and accept all your children’s dreams. A memorial service will be held on Jan’s birthday, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Cotton Mountain Community Church in Wolfeboro, N.H.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to

Cotton Mountain Community Church

P.O. Box 1834

Wolfeboro, NH 03894

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous