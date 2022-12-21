BIDDEFORD – Nora E. Voccia Martin, 76, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Cranston, R.I. on Jan. 21, 1946, a daughter of Dr. Aniello and Nora (Comeau) Voccia.

At the age of 4, the family moved to Biddeford. Nora graduated from St. Joseph’s High School, class of 1964 at the top of her class.

Nora went on her first date with her future husband Richard Martin on Dec. 31, 1963. They were engaged on Dec. 24, 1965 and they were married on Sept. 5, 1966.

For many years Nora was a stay at home mom raising their five active children. She was employed at Blue Cross/ Blue Shield for several years and most recently as an administrative assistant for over 20 years for the Biddeford School System, retiring in 2013.

Nora enjoyed sewing, knitting, making jigsaw puzzles, doing crossword puzzles, playing board games and was a fabulous cook. She and Richard liked to travel, with Jamaica, Aruba and Walt Disney World being some of their favorite destinations. Nora was a very active parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Biddeford and sang in the church choir. She also sang for many years in the Tri City Chorus. She adored her 10 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Voccia and her daughter-in-law, Christine Martin.

She is survived by five children, Michelle Hill and husband Stephen, Michael Martin, Gregory Martin and wife Bernadette, Douglas Martin and wife Kyrah, and Melissa Bourque and husband Dr. Jonathan; and 10 grandchildren, Brent, Tyler and wife Dr. Marlee, Benjamin, Alexander, Katryanna, Lucas, William, Vivian, Charlotte and Oliver. She is also survived by six siblings, Catherine Boilard and husband Maurice, Frances LeBlanc and husband Roger, Paul Voccia and wife Lynn, Charles Voccia and wife Maggie, Anne Goulet and husband Richard, and Peter Voccia; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Nora’s memory to The American Diabetes Association.