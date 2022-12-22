CAPE ELIZABETH – Helen (Matangelo) Beaulieu died Dec. 15, 2022 at The Landing in Cape Elizabeth where she had resided since 2012. She was 97 years old. Helen was born in Millinocket on Oct. 25, 1925, the youngest child of Michael A. and Mary (Cianchette) Matangelo. She attended Millinocket schools graduating from Stearns High School in 1943.

She was employed by the Great Northern Paper Company in the cost department from 1951 to 1972 and then worked at the Katahdin Federal Credit Union as head office clerk from 1972 until her retirement in 1987. She also served on the Supervisory Committee there for 10 years. She was also employed by the First National Stores and assisted in the family-owned Millinocket Fruit Store part-time.

She married Omer Beaulieu on Aug. 24, 1965 with whom she spent 43 years together until his death in 2008.

Aunt Helen was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Christ the Devine Mercy Parish, St Martin of Tours Church. She was a loyal 60-year member of the Daughters of Isabella Little Flower Circle #392 holding various offices and working on many interesting projects and events during that time. She was also a member of the Weekly Block Rosary group and a member of the local AARP Chapter. She belonged to a group called “Vana White- Keep America Warm” that met at the Ames Department store once a week to knit and/or crochet afghans that were donated to the needy.

She continued to live in Millinocket until 2012 at which time she decided to move to The Landing in Cape Elizabeth to be nearer to family members who reside in the area.

Being the last living member of her family, she was predeceased by all her siblings, Anna, Chester, Eunice and John Matangelo as well as Florence Hersey and Clara Paoletti. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Helen (Cobb) Matangelo, brotherS-in-law Charles Hersey and Sam Paoletti.

She is survived by many very dear nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

The family would like to thank the caring staff and residents at The Landing who loved Aunt Helen and helped make her stay there so comfortable and meaningful as well as the staff of Beacon Hospice who made Aunt Helen’s last days so peaceful.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Maximillian Kolbe in Scarborough on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. with a reception following the service in the church hall. Burial will be in the Millinocket Cemetery in the late spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Helen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

