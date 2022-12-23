SOUTH PORTLAND – Dennis Clark Farrington, 77, of South Portland, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1945 in Portland. He was the son of Frederick and Louise (Pettegrow) Farrington. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1964. He continued his education at the East Coast Aeronautical Institute and Husson College.

Dennis was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, serving a tour of duty in Viet Nam from 1967 to 1968 as an Aviation Crew Chief.

He married his soulmate, Donna Smith Farrington on May 13, 1967 before leaving for Viet Nam. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year.

Dennis called South Portland his town and was known as the “go to guy” for always helping friends, family, and neighbors. He adored his family, and his hobbies included: grilling, golfing, volunteering, and attending his grandson, Damian’s school and sporting events.

Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by: Fairchild, The Danforth Company, The Reece Corporation, and The Dingley Press.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Kenneth Farrington.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his daughter, Sherry and her husband, Ivan Ramsdell Jr.; his grandson, Damian Ramsdell; his nephew, Kenneth Farrington Jr.; his sister-in-law, Gloria Smith; several close cousins; and many wonderful friends.

A celebration of Dennis’ life is planned for 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at The Rock Church in Scarborough.

For full obituary and to offer online condolences please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dennis’ memory to either:

The Rock Church,

66 Gorham Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

OR

South Portland

Food Cupboard,

130 Thaddeus St.,

South Portland, ME 04106