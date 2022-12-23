WESTBROOK – Donna (Pinkham) Kullman of Westbrook passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022. Donna was born in Portland on Nov. 22, 1931 to Chester and Beatrice Pinkham.

Donna enjoyed, gardening, entertaining and family gatherings of any kind. She was always the life of the party wherever she was and loved to have fun. Donna especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She brightened many a day with her sense of humor and laughter. She gave homes to many cats over the years and loved them all. She was loved by everyone who had the good fortune to have known her. Donna will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sons Bruce Kullman and his wife Linda, Gary Kullman and his wife Karen and her daughter, Janice Kullman. She was “Nana” to Kelly Freeman (Jeff), Richard Kullman (Debbie), Nicholas Fournelle (Jess), Megan Kullman (Michael), Bethany Labbe (Dustin), Alicia Craven (Jamaal), Christopher Kullman and Dylan Kullman. She also leaves behind 18 great-grandchildren; three nephews, one niece; and several cousins.

Donna was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Kullman; her parents Beatrice and Chester Pinkham; her brother, Bruce Pinkham, sister-in-law, Carol (Kullman) Doney; and her great-grandson, Zakery Kullman.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the many wonderful caregivers that provided Donna with kind and compassionate care during the last few years at Gorham House.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 27 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, with a funeral service immediately following. A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 28 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Stroudwater St., Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in Donna’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

