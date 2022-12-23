RAYMOND – Gloria M. Martin passed away, Dec. 19, 2022, just a few weeks after her 95th birthday, at Casco Inn in Casco. Gloria was born in Lewiston and lived and went to school in Mechanic Falls.

Gloria worked for different local businesses before working with her husband at L.F. Martin and Son Wholesale Grocer in Raymond where she led the office staff and was instrumental in the company’s success.

Lloyd and Gloria also had a transportation contract with the town of Raymond for transporting children to school, and Gloria drove a minibus to help out.

She loved to knit, crochet, make dolls and enjoyed being a avid reader; often reading two books per week when her busy schedule allowed. Africa, Australia, China, Brazil, the Mediterranean countries, and cruise ships were some of the most remembered vacations. But, their Florida home in North Miami Beach was where she and Lloyd were most relaxed.

She was predeceased by husband, and love of her life, Lloyd F. Martin, of 68 years; also her sisters Pauline Teague, Janet Jackson, and Carolyn Harrahan; also her parents Villa and Ralph Cressey.

Gloria leaves a son Lloyd F. Martin Jr., and wife Annis Martin; grandchildren Lloyd “Marty” Martin III, and wife Malissa Martin,Bryon Newcomb and wife Shannon Newcomb; great-grandchildren were her favorite conversations, and they include Caleb, Payton, Jack, Layla, Liam, and Karis.

Sincere thanks for her excellent care by Casco Inn, and Southern Maine Hospice.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco.