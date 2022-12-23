SOUTH PORTLAND – Mark P. Fogarty of South Portland passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 14, 2022.

He was born on March 25, 1958, in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1976.

He was employed at B&M Baked Bean Factory and General Electric Company before pursuing a career in the healthcare field as a counselor. Most recently he was employed at Shalom House as a Resident Support Worker for over 25 years. His career in healthcare came naturally to him as he had a compassionate, thoughtful, and generous nature.

Mark lived his life always thinking of others and making a difference in the lives of his family and friends. Never without a compliment or kind word to make your day a little brighter. His sense of humor, infectious laugh, and ability to tell a good joke put a smile on everyone’s face.

When his birthday came around, he would invite those closest to him out to dinner. It was usually a barbecue place or Dimillo’s. Never letting anyone pay the tab. He would call it the “laugh in feast” which cultivated friendships and connections that continue to this day. Mark loved good music, especially the blues. When given the opportunity, he wouldn’t hesitate to recommend an artist or song he enjoyed.

As a lifelong fan of the Baltimore Orioles, he attended games in Camden Yards as well as Fenway Park. Mark loved a road trip, with 200 miles in a day being the standard. Good tunes and the open road fed his soul and brought him joy. He would take his buddy, Jamal, on these road trips to share the journey, sightsee, and find new adventures. They also participated in a bowling league for many years at The Big 20 in Scarborough. Sharing new experiences and making memories was important to him.

Mark loved to cook. He was raised on his Grandmama Beatrice’s Italian cooking which inspired him to continue the tradition. At Christmas, he would deliver gifts of homemade sauce with stuffed shells, fresh Italian bread, and cheesecake for dessert. His mission was to make the holiday less stressful by gifting a meal that was ready to eat. Mark had a love for the ocean and frequently spent time at the beach. He would pass the time fishing for striped bass, watching the waves or swimming during full moon summer nights.

Mark was a man of his word with old school values. He wore his heart and soul on his sleeve in a way that no one ever questioned their place in his life. You always knew how he felt. His loss is a tragedy to all of us, but the love he gave in this life will live on.

He is survived by his brother, Michael Fogarty and Robert Goan; aunt and uncle, Jean and John Goan; and many cousins.

A celebration of life will be planned for Spring 2023.