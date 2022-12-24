SOUTH PORTLAND – John W. McDonald, 78, died peacefully on Dec. 20, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his loving wife by his side.

Visiting hours celebrating John’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Congress Street, Portland. To view John’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

