TENANTS HARBOR – Ralph E. “Bud” Colson, 93, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving friends on Dec. 17, 2022.

He was born in Rockland, Feb. 26, 1929, the second youngest of five children to Hattie and Harold Colson.

Ralph attended Rockland schools leaving in the 5th grade, to help support his family, to work on “The William Jewell”, a cargo ship in Penobscot Bay owned and run by his uncle, Capt. Levi Mitchell. During that time, he learned many lifelong skills which he used in all his future business ventures.

After a brief stint on the F/V St George, Ralph met the love of his life, Frances R. Carlson at the Paramount Restaurant in downtown Rockland. Weeks later they were married on New Year’s Eve 1947.

With Frances at his side, they owned and operated several businesses including restaurants, shrimp processing plant, bait dealer, lobster pound and dealer (from the Canadian Maritimes to New York City, N.Y.), and real estate developer. They also built and renovated several homes.

When not working, Ralph and Frances enjoyed trips to the casino. Ralph also enjoyed being a life-long member of the Masons, Eastern Star and Shriners.

Ralph helped Frances raise her late nephew, Stanley Carlson. Though, they had no children of their own, starting the Ralph and Frances Colson Scholarship Fund in Tenants Harbor allowed them to help the children in their community.

Ralph enjoyed many friendships old and new including, Nate Fuller, Bill Cummings, Henry Thompson, John Hall, Barbara Simpson, David and Carol Emery, Mike and Malli Gero, Ben and Judy Norton, Russell and Cathy Lawrence.

Other than his father and mother, Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife, Frances; baby brother, Harold, his sisters Carrie Marr, Millie Wood, and Eliza Richards; and nephew, Joseph Fournier.

He is survived by his great-nieces Jolene and Jody Fournier, and their mother, Barbara Fournier.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins 110 Limerock St., Rockland, where a Masonic Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The funeral service will be officiated by Reverend Bette Bond. Interment will follow at Seaside Cemetery in Tenants Harbor. Following the interment, a reception will be held at the Odd Fellows Hall, 7 Elementary School Road, Tenants Harbor.

Those who wish to share a story or memory with Bud’s family may do so at their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter, & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the

Colson Scholarship Fund or the

Seaside Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund

C/O Town of St George,

P.O. Box 131,

Tenants Harbor, ME 04860.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous