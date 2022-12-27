The American Red Cross asks donors to give blood or platelets over the holidays. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood: Regular donors away on holiday, seasonal illness and inclement weather.

It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have blood through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment with the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 27-31:

Tuesday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morse High School, 826 Shipbuilders Dr., Bath

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road, Casco

Noon to 5:30 p.m., North Parish Church, 893 Main St., Sanford

Wednesday

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Town Hall, 190 Middle Road, Sabattus

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village By The Sea Hotel, 1373 Post Road, Wells

Thursday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 184 Congress St., Rumford

12:30 to 5 p.m., Guilford Community Fitness Center, 31 High Street, Suite A., Guilford

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth

Friday

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Safety Building, 275 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington

1 to 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 275 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough

Saturday

8 a.m. to noon, Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery

