HOLLIS – Thomas D. Curtis, was born April 17, 1949, to the late Ellsworth “Skip” and Thalia “Tillie” Curtis, Jr of West Paris, Maine. He passed on Dec. 24, 2022, with his loving wife, Sibyl and daughter, Michelle by his side, after a short battle with cancer.

Tom was a member of the first graduating class of Oxford Hills High School in South Paris, Maine in 1967. Two weeks after his graduation, he started his career with AT&T on microwave towers associated with Telstar for the eastern seaboard. He then went on to become a splicer with AT&T. In 1968, he joined the U.S. Army as a transportation specialist and was assigned to Quin Yon, Vietnam, working at the seaport keeping track of personnel and cargo coming in and out of the port from 1968-1969. Upon his return, he was assigned to the Brooklyn Army Center to hand out passports at JFK International Airport, assisting military personnel traveling overseas to other countries. After his honorable discharge, he continued his career with the New England Telephone Company, and became construction supervisor for all of York County. He retired after 28 years of service at the age of 46 and remained retired.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf, camping and watching his N.Y. Yankees and New England Patriots. During his retirement, he enjoyed being at home tending to his bird feeders and taking videos or pictures of the wildlife that decided to enter and graze in the backyard. One of his truest joys included the time he spent with his brothers, Jim and David, and their father Skip, hunting, cooking, playing endless games of cribbage, and maintaining the journals of days spent at the Hunters Camp Association located at Overset Pond in Greenwood, Maine. Tom was known as a kind and gentle man, loved by many.

He is survived by his wife, Sibyl Cantrell Curtis, daughter Michelle (Curtis) Herwood of Saco and family; son Michael Curtis of Las Vegas and family; survived by his previous wife Dianna L. (Edwards) Curtis of Las Vegas; step children Kim Esty and family of Westbrook; Brandon Marshall and family of South Portland; Todd and Jess Jones and family of Pensacola, Florida; brother James and Patricia Curtis and family of Wells; brother David and Veronica Curtis and family of New Gloucester; brother and sister-in-law, David and Nancy Cantrell and family of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Ramani Cantrell and family of Pensacola, Florida; sister-in-law Mary Ann and Howard Cruce and family of Porthill, Idaho; and sister-in-law Penny Flavia and late Rick Flavia of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Twenty-two grand-children and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m., at the Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church, 498 Goodwins Mills Road, Dayton. Burial will be at a date later at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Travis Mills Foundation

647 Castle Island Road

Mt. Vernon, ME 04352

http://www.travismillsfoundation.org

http://www.give.classy.org/TMFdonation

